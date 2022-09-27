Green Valley students win multiple medals

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute students won multiple medals at the 23rd District Srinagar Sqay Championship, which was held at the Indoor Hall Polo Ground here.

Around 65 pupils from the institute took part in the event, with 35 girls and 30 boys. The girls won 16 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and four bronze medals, while the boys received 15 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and four bronze medals.

The school encourages students who show a keen interest in sports and other activities.

Such activities not only help them to indulge in productive work but also helps them to build their mental and physical capacity, the statement reads.