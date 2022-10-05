Gulbadin represents renewed optimism for J&K’s athletics

Srinagar: Gulbadan Hikmatyar, a native of Ganderbal, is vying for the national championship gold medal in the struggling J&K athletics category.

Gulbadan Hikmatyar of BeehamaLar is eyeing the national athletics championship after his recent victory in the Kargil International Marathon.

On September 19, the Kargil International Marathon was conducted in Kargil, and the gifted distance runner came out on top.

Gulbadan Hikmatyar has recently emerged as J&K’s top athlete, notably in Kashmir, and he has the ability to help the state of J&K win that elusive medal in athletics on the national stage.