Gulbadin wins SnowShoe Championship

Srinagar, Jan 28: Gulbadin Hekmatyar of Ganderbal emerged as the winner in the SnowShoe Invitational championship held in Gulmarg.
The invitational championship organised by J&K SnowShoe Association saw 17 athletes from J&K and three from Ladakh participating.
The event was held under the supervision of well-known athletic coach Tahir Mir.
GulbadinHekmatyar a talented athlete from the Ganderbal district of Kashmir emerged as the winner while Adil Shah from Srinagar finished second. SajadHussain of Ladakh finished third.
The championship was sponsored by Pine Palace Resort Gulmarg. Later prize distribution was held in the resort in which President J&K SnowShoe Association Tariq Zargar was the chief guest and it was attended by Association members Shabir Dar and Ayaz.
“Event was conducted on the basis of invitation with only top athletes from all over J&K invited due to Covid protocols. It also saw three athletes from Ladakh participating,” Association said in a statement issued.
“Association would be conducting events SnowShoe which is a winter sport in other district’s of Kashmir as well. For that we will taking help of Tourism department,” the statement added.