Baramulla, Jan 22: In preparation for the 4th edition of Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today convened a meeting of concerned officers at Golf Club Gulmarg to take stock of various arrangements put in place for holding the games.

During the meeting, the DC conducted a thorough review of arrangements related to the successful conduct of the National Winter Games. He issued directives to the concerned departments, urging them to adopt a cohesive approach to ensure the event’s resounding success.

Emphasising on comprehensive planning, the DC underscored the importance of making all essential arrangements, such as health provisions, accommodation, sanitation, traffic regulation, lodging and other facilities well in advance with a focus on seamless execution.