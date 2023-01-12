Gulmarg finally opens for skiing after fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Although it took a while, the Gulmarg ski resort has now officially opened for the winter skiing season. The ski resort has accumulated enough snow for the opening of the season thanks to the most recent snowfall, which began on January 9 evening.

On Thursday, the main slope of the Gulmarg bowl’s ski lift was opened for skiing for the first time this winter. While the second phase’s skiing remains closed.

The resort is still only partially open as of the opening of one ski lift in the main bowl and Gondola first phase. All of the ski lifts in the main bowl have yet to open since there is not enough snow, and the second phase of the gondola’s higher levels is in danger of an avalanche.