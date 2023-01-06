Gulmarg hosts 2nd National Curling Championship

As per the statement, Religare Enterprises Ltd is supporting the championship for the second year in a row. It is being attended by 300 participants and officials and 15 teams from across the country in various disciplines under the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

The Jammu & Kashmir Curling Association is organising the tournament under the aegis of the Curling Federation of India (CFI) with support from the Jammu & Kashmir sports council.