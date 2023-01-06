Gulmarg hosts 2nd National Curling Championship

Gulmarg, Jan 6: The second National Curling Championship 2022-23 was inaugurated at Gulmarg on Friday by Padma YogeshwarDutt, Indian wrestler and Olympian in the presence of DrRashmiSaluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd, & President, Curling Federation of India (CFI).
As per the statement, Religare Enterprises Ltd is supporting the championship for the second year in a row. It is being attended by 300 participants and officials and 15 teams from across the country in various disciplines under the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.
The Jammu & Kashmir Curling Association is organising the tournament under the aegis of the Curling Federation of India (CFI) with support from the Jammu & Kashmir sports council.
DrRashmiSaluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Group and also the President, CFI, while declaring the championship, said, “I am elated to see the second edition of the National Curling Championship taking off in the serene and picturesque backdrop of Gulmarg’s snow-clad mountains. The event embodies the spirit of winter sports in India.”
YogeshwarDutt, Indian wrestler and Olympian and executive member, Indian Olympic Association, was also present at the event’s opening. While throwing the event open, he said, “I’m glad that winter sports are now getting their due in India. India is slowly warming up to sports that are traditionally considered non-mainstream. With the kind of support provided by Religare, I’m confident that India will produce champions in curling”.