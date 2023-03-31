Gulmarg Ski resort closes for skiing

"All concerned as such informed through the medium of this order that no ski patrol or rescue will be available in the above-said area after the specified date. Any Skier (Foreigner/Domestic/Local) skiing in the mentioned area shall be skiing on his, or her sole responsibility and no Department shall be held responsible for any kind of injury or loss of life," the order added. The ski patrol and rescue team has also seized its operation for the season and will resume its services next season.

This season Gulmarg witnessed decent skier traffic. It also witnessed a number of snow avalanches and one such avalanche resulted in the death of two Polish skiers. Apart from that, the season remained eventful and without any major incidents. Gulmarg also hosted the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games, and SnowShoe and Ice Stock National Championships. Besides that, it also witnessed the conduct of skiing, snowboarding and other events.