Gulmarg Snow School ski course for 40 outside J&K students conclude

In the 10-day long course, 40 students from MSB Dubai, MSB Nashik and Mumbai participated. The students were imparted training in basic and intermediate-level skiing. There were 37 students who got training in basic skiing while as three got training in intermediate.

In basic, Mohammad Ratlami, Qutbuddin Merchant and Farhan Hassan bagged the first three positions respectively. In the Intermediate course, Hussain Kathawala, Willayat Ah. Lone and Murtaza Hussain bagged three positions respectively.