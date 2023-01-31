Gulmarg Snow School ski course for 40 outside J&K students conclude

Srinagar, Jan 31: The snow ski course of Gulmarg Snow School for the 40 outside J&K students concluded at the ski resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday.
In the 10-day long course, 40 students from MSB Dubai, MSB Nashik and Mumbai participated. The students were imparted training in basic and intermediate-level skiing. There were 37 students who got training in basic skiing while as three got training in intermediate.
In basic, Mohammad Ratlami, Qutbuddin Merchant and Farhan Hassan bagged the first three positions respectively. In the Intermediate course, Hussain Kathawala, Willayat Ah. Lone and Murtaza Hussain bagged three positions respectively.
Consultant Indian Skiing and Mountaineering Institute Col. Dhillon was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes and certificates amoung the participants.
The training was imparted to students by well-known ski experts of Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Shabir Ahmad and Ayaz ul Zargar.