GVEI organises trekking expedition

Srinagar, Apr 2: Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Elahibagh conducted a seven-day trekking programme for its students on Fakir Gujri, Dhara Harwan route.
In the event, students in both boys and girls sections from Class 6 to 12 participated.
“The students were accompanied by the members of the physical education department along with the concerned teachers. The school intends to hold many such events in the future to inculcate better morals about society among the students,” the statement said.