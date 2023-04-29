GVEI student Hamza wins SKUAST debate

Srinagar, Apr 29: Hamza Gulzar of Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) emerged winner in the debate organised by the SKUAST, Shuhama, Alasteng on Saturday.
On the eve of World Veterinary Day, a debate competition was organized by the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at SKUAST, Shuhama, Alusteng, Srinagar.
"Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession" was the debate's central theme. Boys and girls participated in separate sessions for the discussion.
Hamza Gulzar of Green Valley Educational Institute won first place in the boy's session and received a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 7000, while Angeleen Zehra took second place and received a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 5000.
Green Valley Educational Institute congratulates the students for their wonderful participation and success in the event.