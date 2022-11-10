GVEI students shine in Sqay championship

Srinagar: Students of the Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) excelled in J&K Sqay Championship was recently conducted at the Indoor Sports Complex Polo Ground here.

In the girl’s section, Green Valley bagged four gold medals, six silver medals and 14 bronze while in the section Green Valley bagged one gold medal, two silver medals and nine bronze medals.

“The management of the school encourages the spirit of all the participants who played with all their mettle. Such activities help them to build their mental and physical capability,” the school statement said.