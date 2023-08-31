GVEI wins 9th Federation-Cup Softball Cricket Championship

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Softball Cricket Association organised the 9th Federation- Cup Softball Cricket Championship 2023 for Men and Women in Indoor Stadium, Ganderbal and Green Valley Educational Institute respectively.

A statement said that a total of 8 teams participated in the tournament which included players from Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, J&K Team, GDC Ganderbal, Women's College M.A. Road and Green Valley Educational Institute.

The final match was played between Green Valley Educational Institute and Rajasthan in which GVEI won the match by 18 runs. The players played exceptionally well and showcased their sportsmanship both off and on the field. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, Chairman of Noor-Ud-Din Group of Colleges, Jaunpur, UP was the Chief Guest of the event.

The Management of Green Valley Educational Institute congratulated the team for their exemplary performance and wished them luck in their future endeavours.