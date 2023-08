Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute participated in the Inter-School Zonal Level U/14 Football Tournament held at Open Ground, Malabagh organised by the Zonal Physical Education Department, Gulab Bagh.

A total of 22 teams participated in the tournament where Green Valley Educational Institute won the final 1-0 after beating BHS Habak. The players of GVEI performed exceptionally well and reached the heights after a tough competition.