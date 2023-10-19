GVEI's Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023 resumes

Srinagar: After a temporary hiatus due to inclement weather, the Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023, an inter-school cricket tournament hosted by the Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI), roared back to life with exciting matches on Thursday.

Despite the weather disruptions, the cricketing fervour in Srinagar remained undiminished as enthusiastic teams took to the field for two thrilling contests.

The morning session witnessed an intense clash between IMI Boys and SSM Higher Secondary School. SSM Higher Secondary School won the toss and opted to field. IMI managed to post a competitive total of 76 runs in 15 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. In response, SSM Higher Secondary School exhibited a stellar performance, securing 84 runs for the loss of four wickets, clinching victory by six wickets. Aftab Manzoor of SSM Higher Secondary School was rightfully declared the Man of the Match for his exceptional performance.

The second match of the day featured New Convent School going head-to-head against Legends School of Education. Legends School of Education won the toss and chose to bat first, demonstrating their prowess with an impressive score of 137 runs in 15 overs. New Convent School, however, struggled to chase down the target, managing only 95 runs in 15 overs while losing six wickets. Legends School of Education emerged victorious, and the title of Man of the Match was awarded to Barik for his outstanding contributions.

According to the official school statement, the Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023 promises to continue delivering exciting cricket action on the picturesque fields of GVEI.