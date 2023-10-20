GVEI's Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup | DPS Budgam, Doon School win matches

In the first match, DPS Budgam played against Sanctorum School. The Sanctorum School won the toss and chose to bat first scored 94 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Chasing the score easily , DPS won the match by 8 wickets. The Man of the Match was awarded to Oman Showkat of DPS Budgam.

In the afternoon, another match was played between Doon International School and JK Public School. The JK Public School won the toss and chose to bat. The team scored 72 runs in 15 overs which became an easy target for Doon International School as they scored 75 runs in just 6.5 overs, thus winning the match by 9 wickets. Syed Habib of Doon International School was awarded the Man of the Match.