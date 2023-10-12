GVEI's Khadijah Memorial Cricket Cup to begin on Oct 14

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) is gearing up to host the Khadijah Memorial Cricket Cup-2023, an annual inter-school cricket tournament.

A statement said that the event is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the campus of GVEI Elahi Bagh Buchpora.

This tournament will see participation from 16 top schools of the Valley, showcasing young cricketing talents in the region.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tassaduq Hussain Mir will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the tournament.

The tournament is a part of the Institute's extracurricular activities that intend to develop sportsmanship among the students while providing them with a platform which will help them prepare for future opportunities.

"Green Valley Educational Institute believes in a progressive environment and will always play a vital role in contributing towards making one," the school handout reads.