Gymkhana Pulwama lifts Shahoora T20 Knockout trophy

Pulwama, Dec 24: Gymkhana Pulwama won the final match of Shahoora T20 knockout cricket tournament at Sports Stadium Pulwama.
The tournament was organised by BaharAdabShahoora, Department of Youth Services and Sports and district administration in Shahoora area of Pulwama district.
Chairman of Municipal committee Pulwama Bilal Ahmad Rather, District Officer of Youth Services and Sports Department Noor ulHaq and District Nodal Officer, PulwamaDrMushtaq Ahmad were Chief guests at the closing ceremony of the final match.
Apart from this, a large number of sports fans of the district were present in addition to personalities from different walks of life. Trophies and prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams. At the same time, the teams and players who showed the best performance in the tournament were also awarded prizes and certificates.