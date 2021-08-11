Gymnastic competition held at Samba

The Independence Day Special Sports week is being held to promote sports culture and explore the potential of Sports persons at all levels across the districts of J&K. Gymnastics Boys & Girls from Jammu, Samba & Kathua took part in the Demonstration followed by Competition amongst them.

Chairman DDC, Samba, Keshav Dutt Shama was the Chief Guest. He appreciated the efforts of the Sports Council for organizing this type of event in Samba & hoped that it will organise more such events to promote sports culture in the district. He also lauded the hard work of Gymnastic coaches for spectacular performance of J&K Gymnasts.

Earlier the Chief Guest was welcomed by Arjuna Awardee- Krupali Patel Singh who was the Director of today's event. Welcome speech was delivered by Satish Gupta,- Manager Sports Council . The program was hosted by SP Singh, Manager Sports Council, Jammu. In the Rhythmic Gymnastics. Muskan Rana stood First, Simran Kour got Second place and Jiya Thakur bagged third place. In the Artistic Boys section Badal of Kathua won First place, Vivek Sumbria stood second & third place was won by Sawrakshak Dogra.

In Aerobics Boys, Vikas Gupta bagged First place, Gagan got Second place and Laksh Mahajan got third place. The competition was judged by Sahil Sahi, Parul Mehra , Ajit Raj, Manisha Gupta and Stuti Gupta.

Vote of thanks was presented by Krishan Singh. Prominent among those present were Krishan Singh, President District Samba Kabaddi Association; Ajat Shatru Singh, Secretary, District Samba Hockey Association and Baljinder Pal Singh, Manager of Indoor Stadium, Samba. The event was organised under the overall supervision of Dr. Zafar Iqbal CAO- Sports council.