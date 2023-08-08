Srinagar: Hamdania Warriors beat Pattan FCC in a hard-fought cricket match by 64 runs.

Hamdani Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first. They got off to a solid start with their opening batsmen, Naveed Ashai and his partner, contributing valuable runs. Naveed Ashai scored 63 runs off just 28 balls, providing the much-needed momentum to the innings and his partner, putting up a strong partnership.

In response, Pattan FCC faced a tough challenge from the disciplined bowling attack of the Hamdania Warriors. The bowlers maintained a tight line and length, not allowing the opposition batsmen to settle in.

Pattan FCC struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals. None of their batsmen could get going and make a significant contribution. As a result, they were bowled out for just 122 runs in 23 overs, falling short of the target set by Hamdania Warriors.