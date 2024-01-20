Hammad Bashir to represent J&K in Khelo India Youth Games

Srinagar, Jan 20: In a proud moment for the Khelo India Thang-Ta Centre in Bajwani Tral, young athlete Hammad Bashir has been selected to represent J&K in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

The event is scheduled to take place at the PSG Medical College Stadium in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, from January 28 to 30.

Hammad Bashir’s selection is a testament to the success of Khelo India centres in identifying and nurturing talent from rural areas, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Khelo India Thang-Ta Center in Bajwani Tral has played a pivotal role in fostering talent, and Hammad Bashir’s selection for the Khelo India Youth Games is a shining example of the positive impact of this initiative. The dynamic sports ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing significant development, thanks to the opportunities created by Khelo India, said an official.