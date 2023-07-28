Handwara Indoor Stadium awaits inauguration, sportsperson aghast

Kupwara, July 28: Although the construction of a multifunctional indoor sports facility in the major town of Handwara was finished six months ago, it has yet to be opened, causing local sportsmen to suffer.
Sportspersons in the area have urged authorities to ensure that the stadium should be made operational as soon as possible.
The construction of the stadium started in 2020 and an estimated Rs 4 crore have been spent on it. The stadium has been constructed in such a way that it can host different games including Volleyball, Gymnasium, Badminton, and others within the four walls of this sports stadium.
Faisal Nazir, a martial art coach said that the sports lovers have been eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the indoor sports hall. “We have been really suffering due to lack of proper space which somehow got resolved with the construction of the sports hall but delay in its inauguration is telling upon the players,” he added.
“This stadium will certainly help to boost the calibre of the sport among the local youth. It will further pave the way to organise national and international events,” Faisal added.
Female sports players are also anguished against authorities for failing to make the sports facility operational. “We have been facing hardships with regard to playing games after the construction of an indoor stadium was started, we were really happy but don’t know when shall we cherish the dream of playing games in this stadium,” Arbeeza a local martial arts player told Greater Kashmir.
The residents of Handwara appealed to the LG administration to make the indoor stadium operational so that the players of the district will keep up with the practice and learning.