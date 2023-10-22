Handwara's passion for sports: Residents unite to demand a playfield

Kupwara: In Handwara, residents have voiced a compelling demand for the construction of a dedicated playfield in the Main Town, stressing that the absence of a proper sports facility in the district headquarters has been a source of frustration for young athletes and residents alike.
Handwara sub-district comprises 207 villages, yet it lacks a sophisticated playground, leaving the local youth and players disheartened. In an era when the government is actively promoting sports infrastructure to steer the youth away from drugs and anti-social activities, the locals feel that their demand has fallen on deaf ears.
"I am unable to figure out that on one side government is taking concrete steps in eradicating the drug menace from society by organising different sports events but on the other side our basic demand is not being adhered to," a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.
Six years ago, the government approved the construction of a sophisticated sports stadium near the Bypass area in Handwara. Over a hundred Kanals of land were acquired from local farmers, who were compensated for their land.
However, the progress was stymied when the Sports Council Department initiated construction, only to have the proposed sports stadium land transferred to the Science and Technology Department for the construction of a Bio-Tech park under the previous administration. This decision has left the residents disillusioned.
A former local cricketer commented on the situation, saying, "We believe the amount transferred from the Sports Council to the Science and Technology Department as compensation to farmers should be used to construct a sports stadium in a more feasible location within Handwara."
Handwara has a rich history of producing talented athletes, but the absence of a proper sports ground is hampering the growth of young players. The region used to attract players from across Kashmir for various sports events, but the lack of a suitable playing area has changed the landscape entirely.
Players revealed that they had previously used the ground of the Boys Higher Secondary School in Handwara for their activities. However, the deteriorating condition of this ground has made it unsuitable for sports.
In response to the pressing demand, the residents and civil society of Handwara have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to address this issue urgently and approve the construction of a separate playfield for Handwara. They believe that such an initiative would not only foster young talent but also contribute to the overall well-being and development of the region's youth.