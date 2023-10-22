Handwara's passion for sports: Residents unite to demand a playfield

Kupwara: In Handwara, residents have voiced a compelling demand for the construction of a dedicated playfield in the Main Town, stressing that the absence of a proper sports facility in the district headquarters has been a source of frustration for young athletes and residents alike.

Handwara sub-district comprises 207 villages, yet it lacks a sophisticated playground, leaving the local youth and players disheartened. In an era when the government is actively promoting sports infrastructure to steer the youth away from drugs and anti-social activities, the locals feel that their demand has fallen on deaf ears.

"I am unable to figure out that on one side government is taking concrete steps in eradicating the drug menace from society by organising different sports events but on the other side our basic demand is not being adhered to," a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.

Six years ago, the government approved the construction of a sophisticated sports stadium near the Bypass area in Handwara. Over a hundred Kanals of land were acquired from local farmers, who were compensated for their land.

However, the progress was stymied when the Sports Council Department initiated construction, only to have the proposed sports stadium land transferred to the Science and Technology Department for the construction of a Bio-Tech park under the previous administration. This decision has left the residents disillusioned.

A former local cricketer commented on the situation, saying, "We believe the amount transferred from the Sports Council to the Science and Technology Department as compensation to farmers should be used to construct a sports stadium in a more feasible location within Handwara."