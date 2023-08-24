Happy to see Downtown youth actively participating in sports activities: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 23: Urging the youth to concentrate on studies and other healthy activities, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said it is a good feeling that youth of Old Srinagar are actively participating in sports activities.
“It is really a good feeling that the youth of Downtown are participating in sports activities,” ADGP Kashmir said and described it as a healthy sign. “It shows their enthusiasm and passion towards sports.”
Vijay Kumar was talking to reporters on the side-lines of an ANN Cricket Tournament held in Shehr-e-Khas area of Rajouri Kadal in the city. He hailed the efforts of J&K Sports Council and said that the sports body has organised many sports events in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.
Stressing the strengthening of more people, police and security forces relationship, Kashmir Police chief said “The people friendly relationship of J&K Police and other security forces have generated confidence among all stakeholders,” he added.
“During these sports events, the scores of youth ensured their participation and showed their passion towards the game. It is good to see such a number of youth engaged in sports activities. I believe the frequency of such events should be increased in coming times,” he said, adding that people-friendly efforts of J&K Police have reinvigorated the confidence of people in the security forces.
ADGP Kashmir urged the youth to stay away from destructive paths and concentrate on studies. “ At the same time I appeal to the parents to keep watch on their wards and get them engaged in healthy activities,” he said and congratulated ANN News- one of the organisers of the event.
Vijay Kumar also expressed concern over the substance abuse and appealed to the youth to desist from such activities. “ We are with the youth of Kashmir and are hopeful that they won’t allow any nefarious design to succeed.”
Furthermore, ADGP Kumar appealed to parents to actively monitor their children’s well-being and welfare, recognising the crucial role they play in shaping the youth’s future.
“The event marked a significant milestone as it was the first time a cricket tournament had been broadcast live on television from Rajouri Kadal. The tournament brought together several teams from Srinagar district, igniting the competitive spirit among the youth. ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar took the opportunity to congratulate the ANN News team for successfully hosting this grand tournament in the heart of Srinagar,” a statement from ANN said.