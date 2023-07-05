Hardik Pandya to lead India for T20I series against West Indies

Mumbai, July 5: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced India's T20I squad for their upcoming tour of the West Indies.
An official statement by the BCCI, announcing the squad, read, "The Senior Men's Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA." Hardik Pandya will take the mantle of captaincy in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy.
Virat Kohli is another notable absentee from the T20I squad, with Sanju Samson likely to come in at Number 3 in the batting line-up.
Left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh also found his way back into the Indian team after not finding a place in the Test & ODI squads.