Harshal, Chahal’s form in focus ahead of series decider against Australia

Hyderabad: India will be hoping their key bowlers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, are back to their best when the hosts take on Australia in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Sunday.

India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India had got off to an electric start in the last game with Axar Patel bowling a fiery two-over spell that included a couple of wickets but they are struggling at the back end of the innings.

While Jasprit Bumrah is sure to carry the responsibility, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show at the death overs is a real concern. He struggled in the Asia Cup and in the opener against Australia.