Harvinder appointed as Indian Softball Coach

Srinagar: Noted Softball athlete turned coach of J&K Harvinder Singh has been appointed as the Coach of the Indian Senior Men Softball team.

He is the first person from the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to be appointed as coach of the Indian Softball team. Harvinder has been appointed as Coach of the Indian National Softball (Men) team which is going to participate in the Asia Cup (Men) Senior Softball Championship at Kochi, Japan from June 25 to 28, being organised by the Japan Softball Association and Softball Confederation of Asia.