Hashim Amla quits all forms of cricket to concentrate on coaching career

The 39-year-old South African batting legend has informed Surrey Country Club that he will not play for them in the County Championship 2023. Amla had played a key role in helping Surrey win the Championship in 2022, the last season of his contract with the county club.



In his two-decade-long career, Amla has scored 34,104 runs across all formats -- 9,282 of them in 124 Tests, the second highest for his country behind Jacques Kallis for his country. This included 28 hundreds and a best of 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012, which was also South Africa's first triple-century in Tests.