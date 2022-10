Srinagar: J&K athletes shined on the third day of the ongoing 31st Senior National Wushu Championship-2022 at Sher-E-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex on Monday.

Haqeek Ahmad, Hashim Ahmad, Rajinder Singh, Ishant Singh and Surya Bhanu Pratap defeated opponents from other states and cruised into quarterfinals.

In Taolu Six events were held on the 3rd day In NANQUAN (Men) event SSCB (Gold/Silver) Punjab Bronze Medal, In NANQUAN (Women), Delhi (Gold) Manipur (Silver) and CRPF (Bronze).