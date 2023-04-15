Hat-trick puts Matt Henry in select group of New Zealand bowlers

Henry had derailed Pakistan’s innings in the 13th over with the wickets of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed off back-to-back deliveries. Shadab was caught out by Latham off the penultimate ball of the over and Itikhar fell the next ball, edging again to the wicketkeeper. Henry returned in the 19th over to dismiss Shaheen Afridi off the first ball, caught brilliantly near the ropes by Daryl Mitchell off the first ball in the over.

Henry finished with 3/32, his career-best figure in T20Is and also became just the fourth New Zealand bowler to take a hat-trick in men’s T20Is.