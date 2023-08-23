'Heath Streak is alive', Olonga says hours after declaring his demise

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga's fresh post read.Earlier he had posted: "Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...".Streak is undergoing treatment for cancer.