'Heath Streak is alive', Olonga says hours after declaring his demise

Srinagar, Aug 23: Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak is alive, his former teammate Henry Olonga said hours after he had announced his death on X. Olonga shared an exchange of messages between the two cricketers.
"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga's fresh post read.Earlier he had posted: "Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...".Streak is undergoing treatment for cancer.