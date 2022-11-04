Hina Bhat inaugurates Khelo India Wushu Women’s League 2022

Srinagar, Nov 4: Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat on Friday inaugurated the Khelo India Wushu Women’s League 2022 at SK Indoor Sports Complex, here.
The four-day event is being organised by the Wushu Association of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Around 500 Women Athletes from North India are participating in the league.
On the occasion, HinaBhat who was the chief guest said that these initiatives by the Government of UT J&K will not only provide jobs to the athletes under the Sports quota but will also shape the Naya Jammu and Kashmir by helping eradicate the evils of the society.
Athletes who are participating in the event hail from the State, Union Territories of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Ladakh, Uttrakhand, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Apart from J&K, the Khelo India Wushu Women’s Zonal League will also be held in Manipur, Jharkhand, and Calcutta (Kerala).
After the culmination of the zonal level Khelo India Women’s League. National Level Khelo India Women’s league will be held in Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories.