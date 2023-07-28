Hockey India congratulates Hardik Singh on completing 100 international appearances

The Indian vice-captain achieved this milestone on Friday during India's third match against England in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament being played in Barcelona, Spain. A Hockey India release said the youngster has risen through the ranks, becoming one of the key figures in India's midfield over the past few years. Hardik made his Senior Team debut at the 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy where India and Pakistan were declared joint-winners and thereafter he went on to represent India in almost all the major tournaments. He was part of India's Gold medal-winning feat at the 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar as well the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers.

The flamboyant midfielder has played a vital role in India's recent success, which includes a historic Bronze medal feat at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. He was also part of the third-place finish at the FIH Pro League 2021/22 and a Silver medal win at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.