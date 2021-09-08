Hockey match played at Dodarhama

Srinagar: A friendly hockey match was played between National Under 14 Girls team and local girls team of J&K at Dodarhama, Manasbal, under the Khelo India campaign.

According to a statement by PRO (Defence) Srinagar, Col Emron Musavi, the aim of this match was to give the local girls team an exposure and to make them learn new skills and technique from the national team. The local girls also got an opportunity to interact with the Dronacharya awardee Coach, Baldev Singh.

“Over the course of the game, the local girls displayed immense potential and played with unmatched zeal. The match was followed by a brief highlight on the importance and growth of hockey in our country and the contribution of Major

Dhyanchand in India’s hockey arena.”the PRO said.