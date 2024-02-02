Hoor Fatima shines at Jeddah International Chess Festival 2024

Jeddah, Feb 2: In a dazzling display of youthful brilliance, four-year-old Hoor Fatima, a Kashmiri-origin girl, emerged victorious in the Youngest Player Cup at the 1st Jeddah International Chess Festival 2024.

The week-long tournament, held from the 24th to the 30th of January in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw Hoor carve her place in the chess world with exceptional skill and poise.

Competing in the age category of 2016 or younger, Hoor secured an impressive one point in the tournament, earning her the well-deserved third position. The event witnessed the participation of 52 players from eleven nations, adding an international flavour to the vibrant chess festival.

Hoor’s parents, Dr Bilal Pandow and Salma Ashai expressed their gratitude towards the organizers for providing a platform that not only allowed children to play but also encouraged and nurtured their budding talents. The couple extended their heartfelt thanks for the opportunity given to young chess enthusiasts like Hoor.

The Arabian Karpov Cup for U18 players, a tribute to the legendary chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov, added a touch of prestige to the tournament. Karpov’s profound contributions to chess have left an indelible mark on the sport, and this cup serves as a beacon for the next generation of chess maestros.

Hoor’s success at such a tender age exemplifies the growing emphasis on intellectual sports, particularly chess, in Saudi Arabia. The nation recently announced its hosting of the 2023 Asian Chess Cup and a national championship, underscoring its commitment to fostering the growth of chess and providing a platform for players to showcase their strategic brilliance.