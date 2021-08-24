Horse riding competition held

Srinagar: Marpoot Trekkers Khanmoh organised a horse riding competition at Maitzse Khunn Brenwar Budgam recently.

In the event around 50 participants belonging to surrounding areas of the Brenwar areas participated .

Saleem Chaudhry, Mohammad Altaf and Aijaz Ahmad finished first, second and third positions respectively.

They were awarded prize money oc Rs 5000, 3000 and 2000 respectively.

"The main aim to organise the event was to nurture the talent and the skill of the nomadic people and connect the people living in the upper reaches of the Brenwar area with rest of the valley as Brenwar is the blessed with the beautiful meadows," Marpoot Trekkers statement said.