Host J&K beat AP in Inline Hockey Federation Cup Championship

Jammu: The host Jammu and Kashmir men’s team on Thursday defeated Andhra Pradesh but lost to Haryana on the opening day of the four-day Inline and Roller Hockey National Federation Cup Championship underway at Maulana Azad Rink Stadium here.

As per the results, in the Inline Hockey event, Jammu and Kashmir senior men's team outclassed Andhra Pradesh in an almost one-sided affair 8-2 but in the second match, they lost to Haryana 2-4.

In other matches (senior men’s category): Chandigarh beat Rajasthan 3-0, & Punjab beat Telangana 6-1.

The championship is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Roller Sports Association under the patronage of the Roller Skating Federation of India.