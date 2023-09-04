HPL-T20 concludes at Habba Sahib Sports Ground Zaingair

Baramulla, Sep 3: A Hotelier’s Premier League (HPL) T20, Session 17 cricket tournament which was organized by locals in Sopore today culminated with a colourful closing ceremony after the final match of the tournament was played between Lala 11 Sopore and Seer Sports at Habba Sahib Sports Ground Hathlangoo Zaingair.
Secretary Sports Council J&K, Nuzhat Gul was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Shabir Nawab, Fayaz Ahmad Malik and other dignitaries participated in the ceremony as the guest of honors.
Pertinently, thirty-two teams from different areas of the District participated in the tournament with great enthusiasm, passion and valour.
On the occasion, the Secretary Sports Council extended appreciation to both teams for playing the final stage and also congratulated the winning team. She also presented trophies to the winner and runner-up teams. Both the teams were awarded with Trophies a cash Prize of ₹40,000/- and ₹20,000/- respectively. Moreover, the Man of the series awardee was given a cash of Rs. 5000.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that every initiative is being taken to provide a platform to youth and guide them to follow their goals adding that only Sports can keep youth away from drugs.
Secretary Sports said that a special focus is being given to the development of sports infrastructure across the district to provide world-class facilities to the youth of the district.
Later, SSP Sopore appreciated the participating teams for their sportsmanship and enthusiasm during the tournament. He also urged them to motivate others to inculcate sports habits in their lives.