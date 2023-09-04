HPL-T20 concludes at Habba Sahib Sports Ground Zaingair

On the occasion, the Secretary Sports Council extended appreciation to both teams for playing the final stage and also congratulated the winning team. She also presented trophies to the winner and runner-up teams. Both the teams were awarded with Trophies a cash Prize of ₹40,000/- and ₹20,000/- respectively. Moreover, the Man of the series awardee was given a cash of Rs. 5000.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that every initiative is being taken to provide a platform to youth and guide them to follow their goals adding that only Sports can keep youth away from drugs.