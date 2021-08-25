Hundreds turn up for JKCA U-19 trials in Srinagar

The trials are being held in both provinces of J&K under the recently appointed junior selection committees. The overall process is being monitored by the Cricket Administrative Committee (CAC) and JKCA Sub-Committee.

On Wednesday, the first day of trials, saw around 800 boys cricketers turning up in Srinagar for trials and in the girls section more than 50 cricketers turned up.

Before being allowed inside the Stadium and participating , all the participants underwent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) outside the stadium .

For the trials JKCA had installed a testing facility at the gates of the stadium.

"There is huge enthusiasm among the youth and it was a huge turn up from the Under-19 level cricketers. We didn't expect such participation and it was a surprise for one and all," said a JKCA official.

"The large number meant there needed to be more officials and machinery to be involved. It took a lot of effort to make it go smoothly," the official further said.