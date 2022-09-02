Huzaifah makes it to India U-17 Squad

The lanky striker has been training at Goa ever since culminating in finding a place in the U-17 India squad.

Congratulating the academy on the occasion, DGM Culture and Sports, Ashok Gupta said, “Soon after joining the academy last year, Huzaifah quickly attracted the attention of his coaches and seniors through his playing skills, discipline and demeanour. It is very heartening to see Huzaifah getting selected in the national squad as his selection will encourage youngsters across J&K to put in dedicated efforts and energy in the sport of their choice.”