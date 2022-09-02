Huzaifah makes it to India U-17 Squad

Srinagar, Sep 2: Continuing to make its presence felt at higher echelons of Indian football, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Academy recruit Huzaifah Ahmad Dar has been picked for the 23-member U-17 squad slated to take part in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Championship beginning September 5 in Colombo Sri Lanka. The inclusion comes on the heels of another J&K Bank Academy graduate Danish Farooq making India’s senior debut
Huzaifah has had a meteoric rise ever since joining J&K Bank Academy ranks in September last year impressing one and all with his striking ability and occasionally plying his trade as a full-back. Dar represented J&K Bank Academy in various tournaments in the Domestic circuit but his real breakthrough came in Youth League where scouts and coaches alike found his play good enough for him to be recommended for U-17 camp at Goa in March.
The lanky striker has been training at Goa ever since culminating in finding a place in the U-17 India squad.
Congratulating the academy on the occasion, DGM Culture and Sports, Ashok Gupta said, “Soon after joining the academy last year, Huzaifah quickly attracted the attention of his coaches and seniors through his playing skills, discipline and demeanour. It is very heartening to see Huzaifah getting selected in the national squad as his selection will encourage youngsters across J&K to put in dedicated efforts and energy in the sport of their choice.”