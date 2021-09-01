Hyderya Sports FC to represent J&K in 2nd Division I-League

Srinagar: One of the top private football club of Kashmir, Hyderya Sports FC is all set to represent J&K in Second Division I-League, now known as I-League qualifiers.

The path for Hyderya Sports FC to take part in second division I-League became clear on Monday after All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued the list of 10 teams from all over India who were approved for participation.

From J&K, two teams were nominated by J&K Football Association and out of them only one was included in the I-League qualifiers.

JKFA had nominated Hyderya Sports and Downtown Heroes FC on the basis of their standing in JKFA Professional league. AIFF had received 29 nominations from all over India and out of them they had to choose only 10. From J&K, they had to choose only one and they chose Hyderya Sports that had emerged as top on points table in JKFA Professional League.

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 are going to be held in Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from October 4.

Hyderya FC will kick start its campaign on the very first day of the event by clashing with Madan Maharaj FC.

Hyderya Sports FC has been kept in Group A of the competition. With teams distributed into two groups, only the top team from each group would qualify for the final round.

Group A: Rajasthan United FC, Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC, Ryntih SC, Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United.

Group B: Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC, Delhi FC.