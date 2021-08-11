I-Day Sports Week Celebration | Advisor Khan witnesses various sports activities at Srinagar

On the occasion, demonstrations of various sports were displayed by players viz Judo, Thang ta, Wushu, besides he also witnessed Futsal and football exhibition matches played between different teams at the complex. On August 6, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had declared open the Independence Day Sports Week Celebration-2021 at TRC Synthetic Turf Football Stadium at Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan observed that it was heartening to see that youth from the region are taking part in various sports and other gaming activities enthusiastically.

He hoped that the young players and sportsperson will represent J&K at national level and will also represent their country at international competitions.

While appreciating the J&K Sports Council and J&K Football Association for organizing events like Futsal and football, he said that the youth taking part in sports in large number is a testimony of a brighter and better future for the youth of J&K.

Also, the Advisor toured the sports complex and witnessed other sporting events which include volleyball, weightlifting, squash etc.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul; President J&KFA, Zameer Thakur; OSD to Advisor Khan, Muhammad Ashraf and other concerned were also present on the occasion.