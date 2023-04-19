I discuss tactics before every game with my father, says Arjun Tendulkar

“We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he (Sachin Tendulkar) tells me to back what I practise every game,” Arjun said in a post-match presentation. The 23-year-old took his maiden wicket in IPL against SRH in the last over, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bundling out the whole SRH in 19.5 overs. Arjun had bowled his two overs at the start of the innings but when MI’s skipper Rohit Sharma was left out with options, he gave the responsibility to defend 20 runs in the final over to Arjun. Arjun only conceded 6 runs and took his first and last wicket of SRH.

Arjun said that he stuck to the plan and bowled how his captain asked him to deliver.