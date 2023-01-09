I have not decided to give up T20 format: Rohit Sharma

"It was very important for us to make that decision then to just pull him out because when we named him (in the squad), he was in the process of getting his workload done. He was bowling in the nets and felt a little bit of stiffness in the back. So, we had to pull him out. We need to be very careful with him as he had a major injury before the World Cup and just need to be careful with him," he added.

Rohit also confirmed that right-handed batter Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside him at Guwahati on Tuesday, meaning left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who made a sensational career-best 210 while opening the batting in his absence against Bangladesh at Chattogram in December 2022, will have to sit out of the playing eleven.