I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner

The Argentine maestro not only graced the pitch in the club’s colours but also left an indelible mark, clinching a last-minute free-kick to secure a remarkable win against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, reports ‘leaguescup.com’.

As the final whistle approached, the tension was palpable, with both teams locked in a hard-fought battle. Messi’s entrance into the game brought an electric atmosphere, and fans held their breath in anticipation of witnessing his magic on American soil.