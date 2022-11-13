I-LEAGUE 2022-23 | Real Kashmir FC kick start campaign with a win

In the first half, no goal was scored and in the second half, Real Kashmir FC looked aggressive from the start.

They went on to take lead through Nuhu Isshak Seidu's 53rd-minute goal and maintained that lead throughout the remaining time. Real Kashmir FC won by 1-0.

It is the first win under new coach Mehraj ud Din Wadoo for the team. They will be playing the next match at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC, Srinagar against Rajasthan United FC on November 19. It will be the first I-League match in Kashmir after more than two years.