I-League 2022-23 season to kick-off on November 12

Gokulam Kerala will play six of their home matches at the Payannad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala, while the other five will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, where they have already been playing in the previous campaigns.

The Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, will also make its Hero I-League debut, with Real Kashmir FC shifting to the venue from February onwards.

The Deccan Arena in Hyderabad and the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi will be the other two debuting venues in the league this season for Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hero I-League will return to one of it’s favourite venues, South Bombay, once again, with Kenkre FC hosting their home games at the iconic Cooperage. Over in Delhi, the historic Ambedkar Stadium will play host to Rajasthan United FC.

Amongst the other clubs, Mohammedan Sporting will operate from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, Churchill Brothers FC Goa from the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, Aizawl FC from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, RoundGlass Punjab from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Panchkhula, while Imphal clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will operate out of the Khuman Lampak Stadium.