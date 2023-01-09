I-League | Aizawl FC hold Real Kashmir FC to goalless draw

Srinagar, Jan 9: Real Kashmir FC were held to a goalless draw by hosts Aizawl FC in the match of the I-League at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday.
The winless streak for Kashmir's only I-League side continued away from home as Aizawl made sure to earn a draw from their home match.
In the match, both teams got chances to score but failed to find the back of the net.
With this draw, Real Kashmir FC has seized its streak of defeats of suffering three back-to-back defeats in the earlier matches. However, they are still unable to find a win away from home this season. With this draw, Real Kashmir FC is now stuck in fourth place on the points table with 17 points in 10 matches.
Real Kashmir FC is scheduled to face Sudeva FC in its next match on January 12.