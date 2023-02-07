I-League | Our approach will be different now, says new Real Kashmir FC coach

Srinagar: I League football action returns to Kashmir after a gap of two months with newly appointed Real Kashmir FC coach Gifton Noel Williams confident of reviving team fortunes in the remainder of the season.
Real Kashmir FC has appointed Gifton Noel Williams as the coach of the team replacing Mehraj uddin Wadoo under whom the team suffered a winless streak away from home.
On Wednesday, Real Kashmir FC will be taking on Sudeva Delhi FC at Synthetic Turf TRC ground in Srinagar.
“We want players to play good football and enjoy it. We want to win this game and get three points,” said Gifton Noel Williams.
Asked whether his approach will be different from the previous coach, he replied, “Yes approach will be quite different. I have a different experience. Even after losing previous games, the team is not under pressure as the team has a new coach. It is now a new era and new philosophy. I want to see a smile on players’ faces and enjoy it. I hope players will give their 100 percent and play hard to win this game and bring three points.”