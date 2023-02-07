I-League | Our approach will be different now, says new Real Kashmir FC coach

Srinagar: I League football action returns to Kashmir after a gap of two months with newly appointed Real Kashmir FC coach Gifton Noel Williams confident of reviving team fortunes in the remainder of the season.

Real Kashmir FC has appointed Gifton Noel Williams as the coach of the team replacing Mehraj uddin Wadoo under whom the team suffered a winless streak away from home.

On Wednesday, Real Kashmir FC will be taking on Sudeva Delhi FC at Synthetic Turf TRC ground in Srinagar.