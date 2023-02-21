I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat Aizawl FC 2-1 to extend its winning streak

Real Kashmir won Tuesday's match against Aizawl FC, maintaining its unblemished home record, after controlling the majority of the game.

At the outset of the game, Real Kashmir began playing attacking football. They did not, however, succeed in scoring on their chances. The game picked up steam after a scoreless first half when Aizawl scored the opening goal to take the lead. The stalemate was eventually turned around by the hosts, who scored twice in a five-minute span.