I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat Rajasthan United 2-0

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC maintained a perfect start to the I League-2022-23 by starting its home campaign with a 2-0 win against Rajasthan United at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Saturday.
Playing its second match of the season and first match in Kashmir after a two-year gap, Real Kashmir FC enthralled local fans with dominating football.
In the match Real Kashmir FC beat Rajasthan United by 2-0. It is Real Kashmir's second win out of two matches played this season.
In the first match of the season played in Imphal Real Kashmir defeated Neroca FC by 1-0.
On Saturday, Lamine Moro gave Real Kashmir FC an early lead with the first goal in the 19th minute of the first half. Then Jerry Onesmas Pulamte scored the second goal in the second half of the game. Morro said they were pleased to play in front of local fans of RKFC. “It was not an easy game and was a tough one. But we worked as a team and won it,” he said.
RKFC’s coach Mehraj Uddin Wadoo said he was happy with the performance of the players.
“Boys gave their best to what we were looking for. We have to be very consistent for our next home game which is on November 22. We are prepared for that. It is a great season for us till now as we earlier won the match against Neroca FC,” he said.