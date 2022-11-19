I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat Rajasthan United 2-0

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC maintained a perfect start to the I League-2022-23 by starting its home campaign with a 2-0 win against Rajasthan United at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Saturday.

Playing its second match of the season and first match in Kashmir after a two-year gap, Real Kashmir FC enthralled local fans with dominating football.

In the first match of the season played in Imphal Real Kashmir defeated Neroca FC by 1-0.